திருப்பரங்குன்றம் முதல் திருமலை வரை... கார்த்திகை தீப திருவிழா கோலாகலம் - பக்தர்கள் தரிசனம்

English summary

The festival of lights Karthigai Deepam festival was held all over the country on the eve of the month of Karthika Pavurnami. Not only the Murugan and Shiva temples but also the Perumal temples celebrated the festival of lights. The Great Light was mounted on the hill at Thiruparankundram. Laksha lamp was installed at Meenakshi Amman temple. At the Thirumalai Ezhumalayan temple, 1008 lanterns were lit and worshiped.