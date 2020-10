சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கரை அலுவலக உதவியாளராக நியமிப்பீர்களா? 'நச்சுன்னு' கேட்ட மதுரை உயர்நீதிமன்ற கிளை

English summary

The Madurai branch of the High Court has raised the question of whether Sachin Tendulkar will be appointed as an office assistant as he has only studied 10th standard. "Many countries around the world celebrate talents in the field of sports. But they are not celebrated in Tamil Nadu. While other states in India are taking steps to promote athletes, an incident has taken place in Tamil Nadu where an office assistant job was given to a sports man as he studied 10th standard." The judges questioned.