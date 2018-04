என்ன கொடுமை இது.. 9 வயது சிறுமிகளுக்கு பாலியல் தொல்லை.. 15 வயது சிறார்கள் 3 பேர் கைது!

Tamilnadu

oi-Hemavandhana

English summary

Three boys from 6 to 9 years old were arrested for allegedly sexually abusing the government at Pollachi. This information has been revealed when the primary health center team conducted a medical camp. Following the trial of 15-year-old children who were sexually harassed, the police arrested them and then took them to the Children's Rehabilitation School.