பெரியபாண்டியன் மரணம் குறித்து எதுவும் தெரிவிக்கவில்லை.. சென்னை போலீஸ்!

Tamilnadu

Kalai Mathi

English summary

Chennai Maduravayal police inspector Periyapandiyan killed in Rajastan on 13th December. Today evening a information has spreaded that Chennai Police confirms that Kolathur inspector Munisekar mistakenly shot down Periyapandiyan. But now the Chennai Police releasing a statement that Chennai police given no information about inspector Periyapandiayan death.