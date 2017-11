யுனெஸ்கோ பட்டியலில் சென்னை! இந்திய கலாசாரத்தில் சென்னை பங்களிப்பு விலை மதிப்பில்லாதது: மோடி புகழாரம்

Tamilnadu

Congratulations Chennai-included in @UNESCO Creative Cities Network for your contribution to music. 3rd Indian city after Jaipur &Varanasi.

Congratulations to the people of Chennai on the city’s inclusion in the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network for its rich musical tradition. Chennai’s contribution to our rich culture is precious. This is a proud moment for India: PM @narendramodi

