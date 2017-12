அரசியலுக்கு வருகிறாரா பிரகாஷ்ராஜ்? - மத்திய அமைச்சர் ஹெக்டேவுடன் காரசார மல்லுக்கட்டு!

Tamilnadu

Dakshinamurthy

Mr Ananth Kumar Hegde ...as an elected representative ...how can u stoop down so low ...by commenting on ones parenthood ... #justasking pic.twitter.com/E3Z2CDrXJd

English summary

Prakash Raj joins latest in the series of Actors opposing Politician. He started a hashtag in twitter and named it "justasking" and shooting his questions towards the state and central politician. To a extend he addressed PM Modi in a question too.