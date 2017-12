அரசியல் அறிவிப்பிற்கு பிறகு ரஜினி டுவிட்டர் பக்கம் "சுறுசுறு"... கமல், அமிதாப்பச்சனுக்கு நன்றி!

Tamilnadu

Gajalakshmi

Thank you very much 🙏🏻 https://t.co/TjzjNNB4U9

Thank you very much for your kind wishes respected amithji 🙏🏻 https://t.co/9qcSXkE9QI

Thank you very much for your kind wishes dear Kamal 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Lj1m06Bykp

English summary

Rajinikanth thanked Kamalhaasan, Amithabh bachan and MohanBabu for their warm welcome to his political entry, he tagged thanking message individually to them in twitter page.