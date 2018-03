ஓக்கி போல குமரியை புயல் தாக்காது... அச்சம் வேண்டாம் - தமிழ்நாடு வெதர்மேன்

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akhilan

English summary

TamilNadu Weatherman post his face book page, The present system is a well marked low pressure area and is maximum expected to become Depression and there is absolutely very less chance of it to become a Cyclone. So dont believe the rumors passed on by many in Facebook and Whatsapp. This wont bring destructive winds like Ockhi being a Low Pressure or Depression.