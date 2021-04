கொரோனாவால் மூச்சுத்திணறும் இந்தியா... ஓடி வந்து உதவும் சுந்தர் பிச்சை, சத்ய நாதெல்லா

English summary

Sundar Pichai tweet Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to GiveIndia, UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information. In a tweet, Satya Nadella said that his company will continue to use its resources and technology for relief efforts and support buying oxygen devices.