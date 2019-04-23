காங்கிரஸுக்கு வாக்களித்தால் பாஜகவுக்கு நேராக விளக்கு எரிகிறது.. கேரளத்தில் வாக்குப் பதிவு நிறுத்தம்

  • search
    திருவனந்தபுரம்: கேரளத்தில் நடைபெற்று வரும் மக்களவை தேர்தலில் ஒரு வாக்குச் சாவடியில் காங்கிரஸ் கட்சிக்கு வாக்களித்தால் அது பாஜகவுக்கு செல்வதாக புகார் எழுந்துள்ளது.

    கேரளம் உள்பட 14 மாநிலங்களில் மக்களவைத் தேர்தல் இன்று காலை முதல் நடைபெற்று வருகிறது. கேரளத்தில் 20 மக்களவை தொகுதிகளுக்கான தேர்தல் இன்று நடைபெற்று வருகிறது.

    Voting in one polling stations stops in Kerala after a complaint arises

    இந்த நிலையில் கோவளம் அருகே அமைக்கப்பட்டிருந்த 151-ஆவது வாக்குச் சாவடியில் மக்கள் வரிசையில் நின்று வாக்களித்த வண்ணம் இருந்தனர். அப்போது காங்கிரஸுக்கு வாக்களித்தால் பாஜக சின்னத்தில் விளக்கு எரிவதாக புகார் எழுந்தது.

    ஓட்டுப் போட்டாச்சு.. விவிபாட்டில் என்ன தெரியுது.. ஆ.. பாம்பு வருதே.. அலறிய வாக்காளர்கள்.. கேரளாவில்!

    இதையடுத்து வாக்குப் பதிவு நிறுத்தப்பட்டது. இயந்திரத்தை சரி செய்யும் பணியில் அதிகாரிகள் ஈடுபட்டு வருகின்றனர். புகாரால் பரபரப்பு எழுந்தது.

    திருவனந்தபுரம் தொகுதியின் மொத்த தேர்தல் தகவலும் இங்கே!
    வருடம்
    வேட்பாளர் பெயர் கட்சி லெவல் வாக்குகள் வாக்கு சதவீதம் வெற்றி வித்தியாசம்
    2014
    டாக்டர் சசி தரூர் காங்கிரஸ் வென்றவர் 2,97,806 34% 15,470
    ஸ்ரீ ஓ ராஜகோபால் பாஜக தோற்றவர் 2,82,336 32% 0
    2009
    சசி தரூர் காங்கிரஸ் வென்றவர் 3,26,725 44% 99,998
    யுனஎ. பி. ராமச்சந்திரன் நாயர் சிபிஐ தோற்றவர் 2,26,727 31% 0
    English summary
    If a voter cast his vote for Congress, then it was registered in BJP in Kerala. After this problem arises voting stops for a while.

