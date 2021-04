வைத்தீஸ்வரன் கோவில் குடமுழுக்கு விழாவில் பங்கேற்க பக்தர்களுக்கு அனுமதியில்லை - 144 தடை உத்தரவு

English summary

The District Collector has declared that devotees are not allowed to participate in the Vaitheeswaran Temple Vaithiyanatha Swamy Temple canopy ceremony. A total of 144 restraining orders have been issued to prevent devotees from participating in the Kudamutaku ceremony. The District Collector said that 144 restraining orders will be enforced in the Vaitheeswaran temple area from 4 am to 10 pm tomorrow.