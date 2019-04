கருட புராணம்: கணவன் மனைவிக்கு துரோகம் செய்தால் நரகத்தில் என்ன தண்டனை தெரியுமா

English summary

Death is one truth that no one can deny. After death, there is a belief of heaven and hell. As per Puranas, those who do good work in life go to heaven and those who do sins, reach hell. But how does the soul goes to Yamraj in Yamlok? This part has been mentioned in Garuda Puran. It has also been mentioned in Garuda Puran that how does one die and how do they receive their judgment and take the form of a soul.