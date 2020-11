இந்திர ஏகாதசி: பித்ருக்களின் சாபம் போக்க இன்று பெருமாள் கோவிலுக்கு போயிட்டு வாங்க

English summary

Indira ekadashi 2020. Indira Ekadashi is also referred as Ekadashi Shradh. Like any other Ekadashi fast, the day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.The Indira Ekadasi fast has the power to remove the curse of the Pitras. Those who have the Pitru curse in the horoscope will perform this fast to remove the Pitru curses and bring prosperity and peace in family life.