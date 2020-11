கார்த்திகை தீபம் ஏற்ற நல்ல நேரம் : எத்தனை விளக்கு ஏற்றுவது எங்கெல்லாம் தீபம் ஏற்ற வேண்டும்

English summary

Karthika Deepam Festival is celebrated today. Today it is a myth to load 27 lamps in our house. It is said that if you light 27 lamps, you get all the benefits. 27 lights represent 27 stars. Those who cannot mount 27 lights can mount at least nine lights. Today is a good time to light the lamp above 5.30pm. With the installation of the Great Lamp on the hill in Thiruvannamalai, the lights can be mounted in everyone's homes.