சபரிமலை : தவம் செய்யும் இடத்தை அம்பு எய்து தேர்வு செய்த ஐயப்பன்... ஆலயம் எழுப்பிய பரசுராமர்

English summary

Most Ayyappa devotees may not have known that the name Sabarimala, also known as Sabarimala, where Ayyappan resides, was derived from the name of a female devotee who had an inordinate affection for her. The Sabari Peetha is located on the top of the Neelimala. Dharmasastha Iyappan chose the place where he intended to repent and shot an arrow. Sabarimala is the place where the arrow fell. The place where the Parasuramar temple was built at the behest of Iyappan is also known as Sabarimala and Sabari Peetham.