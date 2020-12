ஸ்ரீரங்கம் ரங்கநாதர் கோவிலில் பகல் பத்து விழா - நீள்முடி கிரீடம் அணிந்து அருள்பாலித்த நம்பெருமாள்

English summary

Following the commencement of the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival at the Srirangam Ranganathar Temple, Namperumal awoke on the first day of the festival in the garland of long hair and jewels and served the devotees. Only Sripadam bearers and Srivaishnava sects participated in the festival. During the Namperumal departure, the devotees were denied permission due to the current corona threat.