உங்கள் எதிரிகள் உங்களை கண்டு பயந்து ஓடனுமா? ஸ்ரீ சக்கரத்தாழ்வாரை வழிபடுங்க!

lekhaka-ASTRO SUNDARA RAJAN

Sudharshana Jayanthi, is the birthday of supreme divine Sudharshana Chakra (wheel or discus), the mighty weapon of Lord Vishnu. Sudarshana Jayanthi is dedicated to the Sudarshana Chakra of God Vishnu. The divine wheel is said to have appeared on this day and worshipping it is equal to worshipping the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. The Vaishnava sects, followers of Maha Vishnu, observe the day as Shukla Paksha Ashada Dasami. The homa on this day empowers a person with positive vibrations and stops unexpected dangers and fears that hinder the path of progress. Your enemies are kept away and all worries and sufferings are eliminated. Lord Sudarsana uses his mighty weapon to grant everything that a devotee wants. The healing power of the chakra relieves one of all types of diseases. It conquers enemies and removes evil eye castings.