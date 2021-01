வியாழக்கிழமை தைப்பூசம்: கோடீஸ்வரர் யோகம் கிடைக்க விளக்கேற்றி லட்சுமி குபேர பூஜை செய்யுங்கள்

English summary

The Thaipusam festival, which is celebrated on the Pooja star in the month of January, is celebrated in all the Murugan temples. Today we can observe Thaipusam fast thinking of Murugan from home. We can do Lakshmi Kubera Puja at our house on Thaipusam day as the Poosam star is coming on Thursday. Guru Pushya Yoga, also called guru pushya amrit yoga is an auspicious time formed when the pushya nakshtara falls on a Thursday.