திருமணம் ஆகனுமா? குழந்தை பிறக்கனுமா? தாயமங்கலம் போங்க!

News

lekhaka-ASTRO SUNDARA RAJAN

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Thayamangalam is a small town in the Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu. Amman means “amma” in tamil, here the goddess is believed to be the protecting mother of all. It is a powerful temple and the primary God Muthumaari Amman resolve people’s all the prayers and problems. There is a Big Theppakulam has located (Theertham) near by the temple. Thayamangalam Kovil is a powerful temple and the primary God Muthumari Amman resolve people’s all the prayers and problems.