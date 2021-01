வடலூர் தைப்பூச தரிசன பெருவிழா 27ல் கொடியேற்றத்துடன் தொடக்கம் - 28ல் ஜோதி தரிசனம்

English summary

This year the 150th Jyoti Darshan Festival is being held in Vadalur at the Satya Gnanasabai called Thiruarutprakasa Vallalar Deva Nilayam. The flag hoisting for the Thaipusam Jyoti Darshan Festival is scheduled to take place on the 27th and the Thaipusam Festival on the 28th.