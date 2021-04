ஸ்ரீராமநவமி: குடும்ப ஒற்றுமை அதிகரிக்கும் செல்வ வளம் தரும் ராம நவமி விரதம்

English summary

The auspicious day of Sri Ram Navami is on April 21. Since Ram Navami is the biggest day during Chaitra Navaratri, the festival is also known as Rama Navratri. Ram Navami is on Wednesday, April 21. The Madhyahna Muhurat for ram Navami is 10:19 AM to 12:52 PM. The Ram Navami Tithi begins at 12:43 AM on April 21 and ends on 12:35 AM on April 22.