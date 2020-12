2020 நியூஸ் மேக்கர் : உலகமே கொரோனாவில் இருக்க கைலாசாவில் தங்க நாணயம் வெளியிட்ட நித்யானந்தா

English summary

Despite the many tragedies that befell the world in 2020, only Kailash was overflowing with joyous events. Nityananda and his hundreds of disciples were singing and chanting happily. Nityananda was issuing gold coins and reporting to the world when many in India were caught in the grip of the corona and were in dire financial straits. Let us look at the announcements made by Nityananda from Kailasa in 2020 and the reaction of our people to it.