பர்தா விவகாரம்.. தஸ்லிமா நஸ்ரினுக்கு ஏ.ஆர். ரஹ்மான் மகள் கதிஜா செம பதிலடி

    சென்னை: பர்தா அணிவது தொடர்பாக வங்கதேச எழுத்தாளர் தஸ்லிமா நஸ்ரினின் விமர்சனத்துக்கு இசையமைப்பாளர ஏ.ஆர். ரஹ்மானின் மகள் கதிஜா பதிலடி தந்துள்ளார்.

    ஏ.ஆர். ரஹ்மானின் மகள் கதிஜாவின் பர்தா அணிவை முன்வைத்து கடந்த ஆண்டு சமூக வலைதளங்களில் விமர்சனங்கள் எழுந்து விவாதப் பொருளாகின. இதற்கு கதிஜாவும் பதில் கொடுத்திருந்தார்.

    AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija replied to Taslima Nasreen on burqa row

    தற்போது கதிஜாவின் பர்தாவை முன்வைத்து வங்கதேச எழுத்தாளரான தஸ்லிமா நஸ்ரின் தமது ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில் விமர்சித்திருந்தார். அதில், ஏ.ஆர். ரஹ்மானினின் இசையை நான் மிகவும் நேசிக்கிறேன். ஆனால் அவரது மகளைப் பார்க்கும் போது ஒடுக்கப்படுகிறார் என உணர்கிறேன். நன்கு படித்த பெண்கள் கூட எளிதில் மூளை சலவை செய்யப்படுவது அதிர்ச்சி அளிக்கிறது என குறிப்பிட்டிருந்தார்.

    இதற்கு தற்போது இன்ஸ்டாகிராமில் கதிஜா பதிலளித்திருக்கிறார். அந்த பதிலில், தஸ்லிமா நஸ்ரின் அவர்களே! நான் ஒடுக்கப்படுவதாக நீங்கள் உணர்ந்தால் கொஞ்சம் புதிய காற்றைப் பெறவும். பெண்ணியம் என்றால் என்னவென கூகுளில் தேடி பாருங்கள் என நீளமாக பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

    View this post on Instagram

    Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. 🙂. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue 🙂 I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal 🙂

    A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman) on

    தற்போது இருவருக்கு ஆதரவாகவும் எதிராகவும் சமூக வலைதளங்களில் கருத்துகள் பரிமாறப்பட்டு வருகின்றன.

    English summary
    AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija replied to Taslima Nasreen saying that she should google what true feminism means on burqa row.
    Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 18:58 [IST]
