சட்டசபை தேர்தல் 2021: விழிப்புணர்வு வினாடி வினா போட்டியில் பங்கேற்றால் பரிசு நிச்சயம்

English summary

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyapratha Saku has announced that an online quiz will be held to create awareness among the people ahead of the Assembly elections to be held in Tamil Nadu in May 2021. The first prize is Rs 50,000, the second prize is Rs 25,000 and the third prize is Rs 15,000. Consolation prizes will be awarded to those who answer correctly in the first round and semi-finals.