'விநாயகருக்காக' வீடு தேடி சென்ற முருகன்.. சொன்ன முடிவில் உறுதியாக நின்ற முதல்வர்! அதிர்ச்சியில் பாஜக

English summary

Vinayagar chaturthi in Tamilnadu: Many attempts were made made by the right wing organisation leaders and BJP chief Murugan to convince CM Edappadi palanisamy on Vinayagar chaturthi statue installation issue, But the CM remains firm on his decision, which was announced few days back, in that, the government said, no idols should installed in public places, ahead of Vinayagar chaturthi festival.