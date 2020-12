மேயர் வேட்பாளர்கள் இருவரும் தோல்வி.. கொச்சி மாநகராட்சியில் தீப்தி மேரி வர்கீஸ் மேயராவாரா?

English summary

Kochi: In the Kochi Corporation, two candidates fielded as UDF mayoral candidates lost. N. Venugopal was followed by Deputy Mayor KR. Premkumar also lost. Here the UDF is leading in 31 divisions while the LDF has won in 28 divisions. The UDF will come to power if it can make gains in six more divisions. The NDA is leading in five seats and other candidates in six. With the victory of Deepti Mary Varghese of the UDF, it is expected that she will reach the post of mayor.