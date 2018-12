கோவா, கர்நாடகாவில் பாடம் கற்ற காங்கிரஸ்.. சட்டீஸ்கர் தேர்தல் ரிசல்ட் நாளுக்காக பக்கா பிளான்

Delhi

Though the result of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will be declared on December 11, 2018 but the Congress seems to be confident of winning in the state but appears more worried about poaching of their MLAs. So the party is working on the strategy that winning candidates of the Congress must not be left alone and a team of the party will be immediately attached with the winning MLAs. The state Congress and the high command would transport them to the safe places so they can't be poached.