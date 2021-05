"முதலைகள் அப்பாவிகள்.. நமக்கு தேவை தடுப்பூசிகள், கண்ணீர் இல்லை.." பிரதமரின் கண்ணீர்.. ராகுல் தாக்கு

Claim—Jan 2021: Modi Govt will vaccinate 30cr Indians fully by July end.

Reality—22nd May: 4.1cr Indians got both doses.



Claim—21st May: India will fully vaccinate all adults by end of 2021.

Reality—21st May: Only 14 lakh vaccinated whole day.



We need vaccines, not 🐊 tears! https://t.co/mqLM9CaUG9 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 22, 2021