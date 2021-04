சட்டசபை தேர்தல்.. தேர்தலுக்கு பிந்தைய கருத்துக்கணிப்புகளை அறிய ஏப்.29ம் தேதி வரை காத்திருக்கணும்

English summary

“Election Commission has notified the period between 7:00 am on March 27, 2021 and 7.30pm on April 29, 2021 as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner shall be prohibited in the ongoing General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry,” the poll body had said in an earlier statement.