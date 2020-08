15 மணி நேர பிரசவ வலி.. ஜான் புள்ளையா இருந்தாலும் ஆண் புள்ளையை ஈன்ற வெள்ளை திமிங்கலம்- வீடியோ

BIG NEWS: Bella has given birth to an energetic male calf!

The calf was born on 8/21 at 8:42 p.m. after 15 hours of labor. This was a noteworthy birth, with the calf born headfirst instead of the usual fluke-first birth.



