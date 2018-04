பெண் பாலியல் வன்புணர்வு.. தந்தை கொலை.. உ.பியில் பாஜக எம்.எல்.ஏவின் அடாவடி.. கண்டுகொள்ளாத போலீஸ்

India

Father of Rape Victim killed by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's goons in Uttar Pradesh. Rape Victim's family protested outside UP CM Yogi's house against Kuldeep Singh Sengar few days ago. Now Police arrest BJP MLA's brother . Kuldeep's goons hold a Rape Victim's family from entering their village .