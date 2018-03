முடிந்துபோனதா மோடி அலை.. கர்நாடக கள நிலவரம் பாஜக கண்ணை கட்டுதே

India

English summary

In 2014 and the years that followed, Narendra Modi was invincible. Modi and the BJP would hope to keep that tag intact and for that the BJP would have to win and win big in Karnataka. The past couple of months have seen several ups and downs for the BJP. The party was all smiles with its impressive performance in North-East. This boosted the morale of the party workers especially in Karnataka.