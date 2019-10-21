மகாராஷ்டிரா, ஹரியானா சட்டசபை தேர்தல் Live Updates: மகாராஷ்டிராவில் மழை.. வாக்குப்பதிவு பாதிப்பு
டெல்லி: மகாராஷ்டிரா மற்றும் ஹரியானா ஆகிய இரு மாநிலங்களின் சட்டசபை பொதுத் தேர்தல்கள் இன்று நடைபெற உள்ளன. இரு மாநிலங்களிலும், ஆளும் பாஜக மற்றும் காங்கிரஸ் கட்சிகள் இடையே நேரடி போட்டி நிலவி வருகிறது.
மகாராஷ்டிரா சட்டசபையின் மொத்தமுள்ள 289 இடங்களில் 288 தொகுதிகளுக்கு இன்று தேர்தல் நடைபெறும். ஒரு இடம் நியமன உறுப்பினருக்கானது. நாட்டின் மிகப்பெரிய மாநிலங்களில் ஒன்று, மகாராஷ்டிரா. இங்கு, மொத்தம் 8.9 கோடிக்கு மேற்பட்ட வாக்காளர்கள் உள்ளனர். 95,473 வாக்குச்சாவடிகளை தேர்தல் ஆணையம் அமைத்துள்ளது.
ஹரியானாவில் மொத்தம் 90 சட்டசபை தொகுதிகள் உள்ளன. 1,82,98,714 வாக்காளர்கள் உள்ளனர். மொத்தம் 19,425 வாக்குச் சாவடிகள் அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன.
Maharashtra: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)leader Supriya Sule after casting her vote in Baramati. Her cousin and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar from the constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/unsex40pLC— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Sonipat: Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic Medallist & BJP candidate from Baroda casts his vote. He is contesting against Congress candidate Krishan Hooda. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls. pic.twitter.com/Qg5wCoGg4E— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Haryana: TikTok star Sonali Phogat who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Adampur constituency, after casting her vote. She is up against senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/1CabZLOAAT— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai: I am confident that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win around 225 seats, opposition has lost all credibility and is nowhere in the contest. People are with Modi ji and Fadnavis ji. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/ut0RRhJqyU— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and wife Kanchan, after casting their vote in Nagpur. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/b8qLWHLYOi— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Gurugram: Voting is on hold after an EVM machine at booth number 286 in Badshahpur stops working. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/S1zLQXGV5X— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro after casting his vote for the Worli Assembly constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/J1kMViiwkr— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Voting underway at polling booth 128-129 in Balali village in Charkhi Dadri constituency. Wrestler Babita Phogat is contesting on a BJP ticket from here against Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/QUHBf4HxhA— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Maharashtra: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)leader and candidate from Baramati, Ajit Pawar after casting his vote, he is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/1FzwYP29Fn— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
PM Modi: Elections are taking place for Haryana & Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states & seats to turnout in record numbers & enrich the festival of democracy.I hope youngsters vote in large numbers. pic.twitter.com/w33672vyDX— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Nagpur: Mock polling underway at polling booth -144 for the Nagpur South-West constituency. Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis is BJP's candidate for the constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/YjRyXczAAj— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Mumbai: Preparation underway at booth number 283-284 ahead of polling for the Bandra West assembly constituency. Ashish Shelar from BJP and Asif Zakaria from Congress are contesting from this constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/NJ5zTgI6U7— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Mumbai: Preparation underway at booth number 244-250 ahead of polling for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency.— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Mangal Prabhat Lodha for BJP and Heera Devasi for Congress are contesting from this constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/n8laTANrdN
