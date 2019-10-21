  • search
    மகாராஷ்டிரா, ஹரியானா சட்டசபை தேர்தல் Live Updates: மகாராஷ்டிராவில் மழை.. வாக்குப்பதிவு பாதிப்பு

    டெல்லி: மகாராஷ்டிரா மற்றும் ஹரியானா ஆகிய இரு மாநிலங்களின் சட்டசபை பொதுத் தேர்தல்கள் இன்று நடைபெற உள்ளன. இரு மாநிலங்களிலும், ஆளும் பாஜக மற்றும் காங்கிரஸ் கட்சிகள் இடையே நேரடி போட்டி நிலவி வருகிறது.

    மகாராஷ்டிரா சட்டசபையின் மொத்தமுள்ள 289 இடங்களில் 288 தொகுதிகளுக்கு இன்று தேர்தல் நடைபெறும். ஒரு இடம் நியமன உறுப்பினருக்கானது. நாட்டின் மிகப்பெரிய மாநிலங்களில் ஒன்று, மகாராஷ்டிரா. இங்கு, மொத்தம் 8.9 கோடிக்கு மேற்பட்ட வாக்காளர்கள் உள்ளனர். 95,473 வாக்குச்சாவடிகளை தேர்தல் ஆணையம் அமைத்துள்ளது.

    ஹரியானாவில் மொத்தம் 90 சட்டசபை தொகுதிகள் உள்ளன. 1,82,98,714 வாக்காளர்கள் உள்ளனர். மொத்தம் 19,425 வாக்குச் சாவடிகள் அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன.

    9:02 AM, 21 Oct
    கேரளா
    மகாராஷ்டிரா மற்றும் கேரளாவில் பல இடங்களில் மழை காரணமாக வாக்குப்பதிவு பாதிப்பு
    8:51 AM, 21 Oct
    மகாராஷ்டிரா: தேசியவாத காங்கிரசின் மூத்த தலைவர் சுப்ரியா சுலே பாராமதி தொகுதியில் தனது வாக்கை பதிவு செய்தார்
    8:50 AM, 21 Oct
    ஹரியானா
    பாஜக சார்பாக போட்டியிடும் பிரபல விளையாட்டு வீரர் யோகேஷ்வர் தத் சோனிபட் தொகுதியில் தனது வாக்கை பதிவு செய்தார்
    8:30 AM, 21 Oct
    ஹரியானா
    மக்கள் வாக்களிப்பதை ஊக்குவிக்கும் வகையில் தேர்தல் ஆணையம் ராட்சச பலூன்களை பறக்கவிட்டு பிரச்சாரம்
    8:26 AM, 21 Oct
    ஹரியானா
    பாஜக வேட்பாளர் சோனாலி தன்னுடைய வாக்கினை பதிவு செய்தார்
    8:24 AM, 21 Oct
    ஹரியானா
    சோனிபட் மாவட்டத்தில் உள்ள பல வாக்குச்சாவடிகளில் மின்னணு வாக்குப்பதிவு இயந்திரங்கள் சரியாக வேலை செய்யவில்லை
    8:24 AM, 21 Oct
    மஹாராஷ்டிரா: மும்பையில் உள்ள வாக்குச்சாவடியில் மத்தியில் அமைச்சர் பியூஸ் கோயல் தன்னுடைய வாக்கினை பதிவு செய்தார்
    8:23 AM, 21 Oct
    மஹாராஷ்டிரா: மத்திய அமைச்சர் நிதின் கட்கரி நாக்பூர் தொகுதியில் தன்னுடைய வாக்கை பதிவு செய்தார்
    7:59 AM, 21 Oct
    ஹரியானா: குருகிராம் தொகுதியில் 286வது வாக்குச்சாவடியில் மின்னணு வாக்குப்பதிவு எந்திரத்தில் கோளாறு
    7:45 AM, 21 Oct
    மும்பை முன்னாள் கமிஷனர் ஜூலியோ வோர்லி தொகுதியில் தன்னுடைய வாக்கினை பதிவு செய்தார்
    7:45 AM, 21 Oct
    ஹரியானாவில் மக்கள் ஆர்வமுடன் வாக்களித்து வருகிறார்கள். அதிகாலையில் வாக்குச்சாவடிக்கு வந்து வரிசையில் நின்று வாக்களித்து வருகின்றனர்
    7:42 AM, 21 Oct
    மகாராஷ்டிராவில் தேசியவாத காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் மூத்த தலைவர் அஜித் பவார், பாராமதி தொகுதியில் வாக்களித்தார்
    7:25 AM, 21 Oct
    மகாராஷ்டிரா, ஹரியானாவில் வாக்குப் பதிவு தீவிரமாக நடந்து வருகிறது. மக்கள் வாக்களிக்க ஆர்வம்
    7:13 AM, 21 Oct
    ஹரியானா, மகாராஷ்டிரா மாநிலம் மற்றும் பல்வேறு தொகுதிகளில் இன்று தேர்தல் நடக்கிறது. மக்கள் எல்லோரும் திரளாக வாக்களிக்க பிரதமர் மோடி கோரிக்கை. ஜனநாயக திருவிழாவை மக்கள் கொண்டாட பிரதமர் கோரிக்கை
    7:04 AM, 21 Oct
    மகாராஷ்டிரா, ஹரியானாவில் சட்டசபை தேர்தலுக்கான வாக்குப் பதிவு தொடங்கியது. மொத்தம் 288 தொகுதிகளில் மகாராஷ்டிராவில் தேர்தல் நடக்கிறது.
    7:04 AM, 21 Oct
    ஹரியானாவில் உள்ள 90 தொகுதிகளில் இன்று தேர்தல் நடக்கிறது. மாலை 6 மணி வரை வாக்குப்பதிவு நடக்கிறது.
    7:04 AM, 21 Oct
    பாதுகாப்பு பணியில் லட்சக்கணக்கான பாதுகாப்பு படையினர் ஈடுபடுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளனர்
    6:52 AM, 21 Oct
    நாக்பூர் தொகுதியில் உள்ள வாக்குச்சாவடிகளில் மாதிரி வாக்குப்பதிவு தொடங்கியது
    6:49 AM, 21 Oct
    மும்பையில் உள்ள வாக்குச்சாவடிகளில் மாதிரி வாக்குப்பதிவு தொடங்கி நடந்து வருகிறது.
    6:49 AM, 21 Oct
    மஹாராஷ்டிராவில் பல வாக்குச்சாவடிகளில் மாதிரி வாக்குப்பதிவு தொடங்கியது
    6:49 AM, 21 Oct
    மும்பையில் தேர்தலுக்கான பணிகள் தீவிரமாக நடந்து வருகிறது. வாக்குச்சாவடிகளில் கடைசி கட்ட பணிகள் நடந்து வருகிறது
    5:39 AM, 21 Oct
    இன்று மாலை 6.30 மணிவரை எக்சிட் போல்கள் வெளியிட தேர்தல் ஆணையம் அதிரடி தடை விதித்துள்ளது
    5:39 AM, 21 Oct
    மகாராஷ்டிராவில், பாஜக, சிவசேனா மற்றும் காங்கிரஸ், தேசியவாத காங்கிரஸ் கட்சிகள் கூட்டணி அமைத்துள்ளன
    5:39 AM, 21 Oct
    ஹரியானாவில் பாஜக, காங்கிரஸ், ஆம் ஆத்மி என மும்முனை போட்டி நிலவுகிறது
    5:39 AM, 21 Oct
    24ம் தேதியான வியாழக்கிழமை, மகாராஷ்டிரா, ஹரியானா மாநிலங்களுக்கான வாக்கு எண்ணிக்கை நடைபெறும்
    5:39 AM, 21 Oct
    இரு மாநிலங்களிலும் மாலை 6 மணிவரை வாக்குப்பதிவு நடைபெறும்
    5:39 AM, 21 Oct
    மகாராஷ்டிரா, ஹரியானாவில் காலை 7 மணிக்கு வாக்கு எண்ணிக்கை துவங்குகிறது

    Maharashtra, Haryana election polling 2019 Live Updates: BJP vs Congress fights for 2 states

    English summary
    Maharashtra, Haryana election polling 2019 Live Updates: The BJP and the Congress fights each other in Haryana and in Maharashtra in the October 21 Assembly elections. Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am at all polling booths.
