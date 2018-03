சூதாட்ட புகாரில் ஷமியை மட்டுமல்ல எல்லா வீரர்களையும் விசாரிக்க வேண்டும்.. கொல்கத்தா போலீஸ் அதிரடி

India

oi-Shyamsundar

English summary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the Kolkata Police that India pacer Mohammed Shami stayed in Dubai for two days while returning from South Africa. The BCCI responded to the letter sent by Kolkata Police, who are investigating the Bengal pacer in connection to match-fixing and various other serious charges framed by his wife Hasin Jahan.