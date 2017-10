பெங்களூர் சாலை பள்ளத்தில் தோன்றிய கடல் கன்னி! சதி என்கிறது காங். அரசு

India

Veera Kumar

Authorities are in action! Pothole filling is in progress in various areas. #BetterBengaluru pic.twitter.com/tnLjSxGKnq

Bengaluru: In a unique protest against pothole deaths, an artist turns a pothole into a mermaid's living space in Cubbon Park Junction area. pic.twitter.com/oOTOQFBSHI

In order to bring up the issue of potholes to the Siddaramaiah Government, the citizens have lodged a unique protest in Bengaluru.