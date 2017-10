குழந்தைகளை பள்ளிக்கு அனுப்பாத பெற்றோரை ஜெயில்ல போடனும்!... உ.பி. அமைச்சர் பேச்சால் சர்ச்சை!!

India

Lakshmi Priya

UP Min OP Rajbhar says parents who don't send their wards to schools will be forced to sit in police stations without food & water for 5days pic.twitter.com/IgA05ydkJn

English summary

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has warned that parents who fail to send their wards to schools will be locked up in police stations without food and water.