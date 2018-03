4 தேர்தலில் வெற்றிக்கு உதவினோம்.. பாஜக பற்றி கேம்பிரிட்ஜ் அனாலிட்டிக்கா திடுக்கிடும் தகவல்!

India

oi-Shyamsundar

Here are screenshots of LinkedIn page of Director of Cambridge Analytica's Indian arm, saying "managed 4 elections successfully for BJP", "helped achieve mission 272." @BJP4India : response please? pic.twitter.com/NaxNJJdzzb

English summary

Cambridge Analytica illegally used 50 million people Facebook accounts. It did a major role in America election, and Brexit. This issue becomes a major one after Channel -4 sting operation video came out. We helped BJP to win Indian elections says Cambridge Analytica in their Indian branch profile.