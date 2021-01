டி. குண்ணத்தூரில் எம்.ஜி.ஆர், ஜெயலலிதாவுக்கு கோயில் - ஜன.30ல் முதல்வர் தலைமையில் கும்பாபிஷேகம்

English summary

Minister RP Udayakumar has built a temple for former chief ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa in T.Kunnathur, Tirumangalam,Madurai District. On the day of Thai Pongal, the Minister dedicated the full statues of MGR and Jayalalithaa and made a special anointing. The consecration of the temple is scheduled for January 30. Chief Minister Edappadi PalaniSamy and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneer Selvam are scheduled to participate in the consecration.