காவிரி மேலாண்மை வாரியம் : மத்திய அரசைக்கண்டித்து ஏப்.2ல் அதிமுக உண்ணாவிரத போராட்டம் - ஓபிஎஸ்

Tamilnadu

oi-Mayura Akhilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

AIADMK to stage protest and hunger strike demanding constitution of the Cauvery Management Board at the earliest.Supreme Court order pertaining to the setting up of a Cauvery Management Board (CMB) within six weeks to monitor and manage distribution of the river's water among four states — Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.