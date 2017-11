ரெய்டிலும் ஸ்கோர் செய்த ஜெயா டிவி.. செய்தி சேகரிக்கச் சென்றவர்களுக்கு சாப்பாடு போட்டு அசத்தல்!

Tamilnadu

Gajalakshmi

IT Raids at #JayaTV office - #JayaTV hospitality 8.30 am - Tea, coffee 2 pm - Tomato rice, mixed veg rice, vegetable biryani 5.20 pm - Tata Gluco #NoBayamForRaids 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QwSwwEgTpO

English summary

Amidst Income tax raids at Jaya tv office at Chennai Ekkatuthangal office, management provides highfi hospitality service to the press people who came for IT raid coverage.