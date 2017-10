தீபங்கள் ஒளிரும் தீபாவளி... தந்தேரேஸ் தொடங்கி யம துவிதியை வரை ஐந்து நாள் கொண்டாட்டம்

Tamilnadu

Diwali is the most important and famous festivals of Hindus across the globe. It is not just Hindu Festival but it is also celebrated by Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists especially in India. Diwali is celebrated because of belief of return of Lord Ram to his home Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.