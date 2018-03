ராஜாவும் அக்காவும் எங்கே போனாங்க.. பாஜகவை கிண்டல் செய்த குஷ்பு!

Tamilnadu

oi-Shyamsundar

When TN BJP speaks on anything n everything, I see none of them speaking now on #CauveryManagementBoard What happened?? Where is the famous Raja n akka?? 🙄🙄🙄🙄

