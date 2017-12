தினகரன் அணிக்கு மாறத்தயாராகும் அமைச்சர்கள்... சோனமுத்தா ஒர்க் அவுட் ஆகுதா?

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Sources said TamilNadu ministers will meet TTV Dinakaran. Dhinakaran has taken his lead over AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan and DMK's Marudhu Ganesh.He now looks set to win from the high-profile RK Nagar seat, which was formerly held by Jayalalithaa.