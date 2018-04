பாமக பந்த் எதிரொலி: பல்வேறு மாவட்டங்களில் அரசு பேருந்து கண்ணாடிகள் உடைப்பு - கல்வீச்சு

Tamilnadu

oi-Hemavandhana

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Private buses are not operated due to PMK bunth in most districts in Tamil Nadu. The owner of the municipality was stabbed on private bus in Gudiyatham. Stones are scattered in the area. The stones were thrown on 4 buses in Ponnagar area in Thurumapuri district. The Kalvacey attack was held to protest against the government run in Tiruvannamalai.