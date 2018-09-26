விஐபி பக்தர்கள் ஆண்டுக்கு ஒரு முறை மட்டுமே திருப்பதி வாருங்கள்- வெங்கையா நாயுடு

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu says that VIPs should come to Tirupati once in a year. It will be...