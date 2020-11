வேளாண் சட்டங்களை ராக்கெட் செய்து பறக்க விட்ட திருச்சி விவசாயிகள்... டெல்லி போராட்டத்திற்கு ஆதரவு

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Farmers' union in Tiruchirapalli stage protest against new farm laws by flinging paper planes with their demands written on it. "We tried to go to Delhi but police stopped us. Centre must take back the new farm laws," says a farmer. pic.twitter.com/AW1MvZCkKG

More than 100 farmers, led by Ayyakannu, today besieged the Trichy district collector's office and staged a sit-in protest in front of the entrance, urging the central government to withdraw the agrarian laws and hold talks with the farmers in support of the struggling farmers in Delhi. stopped us. Centre must take back the new farm laws," a farmer said.