பட்டாசு ஆலை வெடி விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்தவர்களுக்கு தலா ரூ. 2 லட்சம் நிவாரணம் - பிரதமர் மோடி அறிவிப்பு

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the Sattur firecracker factory fire. Modi posted on his Twitter page An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.