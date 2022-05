என்னங்க இது..! வானத்தில் இவ்ளோ பெரிய ஜெல்லி மீனா? வாய்பிளந்த அமெரிக்க மக்கள்! இதுதான் காரணமா..!?

Wow! Did you see #SpaceX's booster peak out into the sunlight and dip back into darkness? All with the reaction control thrusters making a brilliant show. I sure as heck did! 🤩🚀

Booster 1058 with now equal reuse leader with 2 others after this 12th flight/landing! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/63LnQxWjXJ — Marcus House (@MarcusHouse) May 6, 2022