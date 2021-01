அமெரிக்க அதிபராக பதவியேற்கும் ஜோ பிடன் - எவ்வளவு சம்பளம் என்னென்ன சலுகைகள் தெரியுமா

English summary

U.S. law states that the United States president has to be paid a salary while in office. In 2001, Congress raised the presidential salary from US dollar 200,000 to 400,000 US dollar and added an extra expense allowance of 50,000 US dollar a year. The president also receives a US dollar 100,000 nontaxable travel account and US dollar 19,000 for entertainment. The presidential salary is taxable, but the other added expenses are not.