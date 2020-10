ஜென்மசனி, ஜென்ம குரு... ராகு கேது பெயர்ச்சி ரஜினிகாந்துக்கு எப்படி இருக்கும்

English summary

With the anticipation of when Rajinikanth's political journey will arise, let's see how Rajini's Guru Peyarchi, Sani peyarchi, Rahu Ketu peyarchi. Rajinikanth Capricorn, Thiruvonam Star This Saturn shift has started on the seventh Saturn Janma Saturn. Guru shift and now from the fast guru to the genma guru. the profit ketu, Rajini has a cosmic journey of planets. Actor Rajinikanth, a spiritual politician who believes in astrology, is going to come to an end with all this planetary shift.